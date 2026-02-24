DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds with some wintry mix late. Lows in the mid 20s warm up to the mid 30s by sunrise. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Wednesday: Morning wintry mix to rain showers, then clearing. Highs around 50°F. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain, with some wintry mix possible north. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with some wintry mix. Cooler Highs around 40°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 31°F.
After a quiet, albeit chilly day on Delmarva, we're going to get into a little bit of an unsettled pattern over the next couple of days.
Clear skies and light winds Tuesday evening will allow temperatures to drop into the mid 20s before increasing clouds and a southerly breeze push temperatures into the mid 30s by sunrise Wednesday.
A cold front will swing through and bring a chance for light wintry mix early Wednesday, changing over to plain rain by late morning, then clearing skies into Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures are seasonable, rising to about 50°F Wednesday afternoon.
Another disturbance will bring a chance for more widespread rain on Thursday, but again we're expecting mainly plain rain over most of Delmarva, although some wet snow or wintry mix could be possible on northern portions of the peninsula.
Showers could continue into Friday morning before clearing.
Temperatures turn much milder by Saturday, in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.
A more potent disturbance will approach early next week. As of now it just looks like increasing clouds on Sunday. But another round of wintry precipitation is possible by Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for March 3 - March 9.