Forecast Updated on Thursday, January 1, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A few flurries and snow showers possible to start the day. Things turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 32-39. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: A mix of stars and clouds and breezy. A sneaky chance of a few flurries are possible by Friday morning, but most stay dry. Lows: 18-26. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 22-32. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A storm system comes close enough to Delmarva that we are introducing rain and snow shower chances for overnight. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: A few rain / snow showers linger early in the morning, otherwise it turns partly cloudy and windy. Highs: 35-42. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Waking up to the second clipper system pushing across Delmarva and will bring with it the chance of a couple stray showers and even a brief snow squall or a couple snow showers for the first morning of the new year. This chance will time out like it did yesterday with the snow burst we had…most of this happens as the majority of folks are still sleeping this morning. It should be out of here by 8-9am with lots of sunshine into the afternoon hours. The bigger story is the second blast of colder air will arrive as afternoon temperatures only reach the low to mid 30s across Delmarva and the wind picks back up again…making it feel like the 20s in the afternoon.
Friday will start with some extra cloud cover and there are hints that we may see a few more flurries across parts of the area early in the morning before the wind settles down into the later morning and early afternoon hours. With a good amount of sunshine during the day, temperatures rebound into the 30s and low 40s for highs. By Friday night, we are starting to watch some extra clouds starting to stream into the region as a storm system develops to our south.
A storm system will pass by to our south and overspread some extra clouds around the region during the day on Saturday. As the storm moves by overnight…there are now indications that this storm sneaks far enough north that just a bit of moisture moves into the area and provides parts of southern Delmarva the chance of a few rain or snow showers and could even linger as we wake up on Sunday morning. The good news is that as this storm departs we will watch high pressure take control of the forecast on Sunday with ample sunshine.
We warm things up a bit into next week with highs forecasted into the 50s by late next week. This will also lead to some rain chances and would shock me if we did see a few thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday ahead of a stronger cold front.