DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: A few thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy with isolated fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers late. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 61°F.
A cold front is preparing to cross Delmarva on this Tuesday evening.
With the cold front will come scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Not everyone will see rain or a thunderstorm, but any storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours.
Storm activity ends by midnight, and skies will be partly cloudy. With humidity lingering after the cold front, some low clouds or fog are possible after midnight, but widespread fog is not expected.
Warm high pressure builds in Wednesday and Thursday, bringing mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few low 90s are not out of the question!
Another cold front could bring more unsettled weather to Delmarva Friday into next weekend. Showers Friday should hold off until the evening. Temperatures remain warm on Saturday, in the mid 80s, but cool off back to more seasonable low 80s by Sunday and Monday, thanks to mostly cloudy skies.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for June 17 - June 23.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.