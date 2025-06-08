DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or rumble of thunder possible. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms, a few strong. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 60°F.
As a warm front slowly slides up the East Coast Sunday, it is triggering showers and thunderstorms west of the Chesapeake Bay. These storms will move east toward Delmarva Sunday evening. While the storms are expected to be at their worst west of the Chesapeake, they could bring some gusty downpours, hail, and a low chance of a spin-up tornado. Not everyone will see a storm Sunday evening, but be ready for frequent lightning should a storm roll through your neighborhood.
The threat of thunderstorms ends by midnight, when fog will develop over parts of Delmarva, which could slow down your Monday morning commute.
The aforementioned warm front will linger around Monday, but instability will be weak with winds off the Atlantic which will cause a marine layer to form, keeping skies mostly cloudy. Temperatures could reach the low 80s, but the clouds might keep your location in the 70s.
Then another cold front brings yet another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. This front will again have the potential to trigger strong thunderstorms.
Warm high pressure builds in Wednesday through Friday, bringing mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
Another cold front could bring more unsettled weather to Delmarva next weekend.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for June 15 - June 21.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.