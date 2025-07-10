DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 68°F.
*Flood Watch until 2 a.m. Friday*
We on Delmarva remain stuck in an unsettled pattern for the foreseeable future, though there is some good news for the coming weekend.
A frontal boundary and upper trough remain stalled just north of Delmarva, keeping us on the warm and muggy side. As we look ahead to Thursday evening, we will expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, although storms should not be as strong and widespread as we saw Wednesday evening. The primary threat with any storms will be from locally heavy rain that could cause flash flooding, especially in areas that saw the most rain over the past few days.
The upper trough will shift a little to the east by Friday, allowing for less of a forcing mechanism to trigger thunderstorms. With warm and humid air over Delmarva, there will still be a chance for a few storms to bubble up in the afternoon and evening, but coverage will continue decreasing as we get into the weekend.
While there will still be a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm during the weekend, winds will shift to the east, off the Atlantic Ocean, which will stabilize the atmosphere a bit, and we'll see much lower chances for rain. In fact, Sunday could be completely dry.
We'll see some movement in the pattern late Sunday into Monday as a cold front will swing across the Mid-Atlantic. There will be increased chances for showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.
Then in the wake of the cold front, we on Delmarva should be able to enjoy a few quiet days for the latter part of the next work week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for July 17 - July 23.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.