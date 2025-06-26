DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Scattered thunderstorms early. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 66°F.
We've made it to Thursday, which has been hot, but not as hot as the past days that have cooked Delmarva.
But with the "slightly cooler" temperatures has come a thunderstorm threat. As the upper ridge responsible for our hot weather weakens, a frontal boundary is approaching from the north and acting to trigger some thunderstorms that will feed on the abundant heat and humidity over the peninsula. Some of Thursday's afternoon and evening's thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Frequent lightning will be the main threat with any storms, but damaging winds and hail will also be a threat. Another thing to watch is that our steering currents are weak, so any thunderstorms will move quite slowly. Torrential downpours could linger over single locations for an extended period of time, so isolated flash flooding will be a hazard with these storms.
While storms are likely to continue through the mid-evening hours, they will gradually weaken and then diminish once the sun has set.
Friday will be the coolest day in the 7-day forecast, with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There will again be a threat of afternoon and evening pop-up thunderstorms.
The frontal boundary will stick around for a while, and unsettled conditions with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected through the last days of June. Tuesday will see our highest threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front rolls across Delmarva.
The beginning of July is looking to be near normal temperature-wise.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for July 3 - July 9.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.