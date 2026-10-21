DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60°F.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 67°F. Normal low: 46°F.
Our weather headline continues to be an offshore coastal storm, which has strengthened and become Subtropical Storm "Josephine".
Strong high pressure to our north and west will keep the storm out to sea.
It will remain pretty breezy, though, especially over the waters of Delmarva. Coastal Flood Warnings and Coastal Flood Advisories continue through Thursday afternoon and evening. High Surf Advisories continue through Thursday morning, so the beach erosion threat will continue through then.
Winds will start to relax by the weekend as high pressure dominates the Mid-Atlantic. However, with those lighter winds and low humidity, we could see some chilly temperatures; despite sunshine, highs will only climb to about 60°F on Friday and Saturday. As of now there are no frost headlines, but we'll keep our eyes open for the possibility of frost Saturday and Sunday mornings.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation below normal for Oct 26 - Nov 1.
In the Tropics: Subtropical Storm "Josephine" continues to strengthen south of New England. It is forecast to gradually head east-northeast out to sea. Threats to Delmarva regardless of development will be limited to high surf and beach erosion in our coastal communities.
A disturbance east of Bermuda has a low, 10 percent chance of development in the next seven days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.