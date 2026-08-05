DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a light south breeze. Muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a gusty southwest breeze. Extremely low chance of a pop-up thundershower. Highs around 90 degrees. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices near 100°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices over 95°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a low chance for a pop-up thunderstorm. Highs around 90°F. Heat indices over 95°F. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Feels like around 100°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Feels like 100°F or more at times.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F / Normal low: 68°F
We're going to get a break from active weather for the rest of the week into early next week, with only a few interruptions here and there.
As a front lifted to our north and brought scattered showers to Delmarva Wednesday morning, a high pressure ridge (a "Bermuda high") is building in from the south.
This will put Delmarva in an overall southwesterly flow, which this time of year means hot and humid conditions, but nothing unreasonably hot for the middle of summer.
The high will dominate on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and only a very low chance of a shower or thunderstorm popping up in the warm and humid environment.
For Friday and Saturday, skies will be mostly sunny, but the high might retreat to the east a little bit allowing for a few impulses of energy to cross Delmarva from the northwest, which could bring some isolated to scattered thunderstorms. While the timing of such storms is uncertain, the best chances are looking to be Friday evening and Saturday evening.
Neither day will be a washout, though.
Then the high builds back in and we are looking at hot and humid (but not unreasonable) conditions with mostly sunny skies into early next week.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.