Forecast Updated on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of a pop-up storm is possible, but most will stay dry. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: A stray shower or storm chance lingers early, otherwise it will be partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 62-67. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 65-70. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower here or there. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 80-86. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
High pressure is locking into control of the forecast for the foreseeable future (at least the next week) and will really help to crank up the warmth and even some humidity by the middle of next week. We will be on the edge of this massive ridge to start the workweek and will keep things a bit on the unsettled side. Watching another clipper pass to our north on today, but again comes close enough that a few extra clouds and maybe a stray shower or even a pop-up thunderstorm could be possible. The threat of a thunderstorm on Delmarva looks to be for the northern half of the region and the chances become greater as you head up into Wilmington and points north. Temperatures climb a bit more with highs in the 80s for everyone (except at the beach where we will be in the 60s with water temperatures running on the cooler side still).
The high solidifies control of the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday and will have temperatures soaring into the 80s to near 90 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday evening, watching another weak front that could provide enough energy with the chance of a stray shower or storm. The wind turns more out of the north for Friday and Saturday…which will cool us off a bit with highs in the low to mid 80s. Our best chance of showers and storms comes with a stronger cold front to arrive on Delmarva for Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. These storms could pack a punch with the type of colder air coming in behind this front for Sunday night and into Monday morning.
Return to normal spring weather for early next week as temperatures look to fall into the 50s and 60s for highs on Monday and Tuesday. Need to be on the lookout for the possibility of a frost or freeze on Tuesday morning and especially on Wednesday morning.