Forecast Updated on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy to start the day with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to mostly cloudy with a low cloud deck and fog possible in the morning hours. Highs: 37-44. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers. It isn’t a slam dunk chance, but a few of us could see a shower or two by the morning. Lows: 48-54. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Extra clouds and a stray sprinkle possible to start the day. Turning partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 68-75. Winds: W-N 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-70. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Waking up to a very cold morning across Delmarva for this time of year as the wind subsided overnight with temperatures falling to or below freezing for many of us across central and western parts of Delmarva. It turns into a partly sunny day today with a bit of a breeze early on off the Atlantic that will keep beach areas in the upper 40s this afternoon. As you move inland, temperatures climb up into the 50s and low 60s for the majority of us. Watching a storm system that is passing by to our south today that will overspread some extra clouds in the early part of the day. The wind will be mainly from the southeast today and will continue to turn more out of the south and southwest by Friday morning leading to even warmer weather for Friday and Saturday.
High pressure takes control of the forecast for the foreseeable future with a general warming of temperatures over the next several days. There will be a little hiccup as we wake up on Saturday morning with some extra clouds as a weak front clears Delmarva and will turn the wind in off the Atlantic that will keep temperatures a touch cooler on Sunday. Even warmer weather is expected early next week with highs into the 80s with records shaking in their boots and no real solid chance for rain in our forecast over the next 10 days at the moment.