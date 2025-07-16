Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray pop-up storm or two. Highs: 87-93. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers or a storm overnight. Lows: 74-80. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray pop-up storm is possible, but most will be dry. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: A stray shower or storm possible early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 75-82. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few scattered showers or storms. Highs: 86-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray pop-up storm is possible, but most will be dry. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
The front that lingered across Delmarva yesterday and kept us unsettled has started to break down overnight and the wind turns back out of the south and southwest and will start to pick up a bit this afternoon. As this happens, the humidity will go up even more as temperatures climb into the 80s to low 90s Wednesday. With heat and some higher humidity, the recipe is there for a few showers and storms. Granted the threat is a low one today (20%), we can’t completely rule it out today and our threat will come from a complex of storms that roll through overnight tonight.
The wind will get stronger on Thursday as temperatures soar up well into the 90s on the first day of the Delaware State Fair with heat index values well into the triple digits. We could see a stray shower or storm Thursday afternoon, but the threat again is a low one for the area. A better chance for showers and storms arrives on Friday as a weak front arrives.
The weekend forecast looks to be dry on Saturday with highs into the 80s and 90s and Sunday will climb well up into the 90s. This warmer day on Sunday comes with the chance of a few showers and storms as a cold front motors across Delmarva. This will dry us out into early next week with cooler temperatures and a more comfortable air mass in place through Wednesday. There are indications that we really crank up the heat late next week with the Bermuda high firmly in control of our weather forecast.