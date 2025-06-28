Forecast Updated on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 4:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: After a foggy start again, things turn partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a couple showers / storms. Highs: 86-94. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A stray shower or storm is possible, otherwise it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with fog possible by morning. Lows: 73-80. Winds: SW-N 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a couple showers / storms.. Highs: 88-95. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Sunday Night: A spotty shower or storm early, otherwise it becomes partly cloudy with some fog possible by morning. Lows: 72-78. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a couple showers / storms. Highs: 86-94. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs: 87-95. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
We woke up to fog across the area this morning as temperatures have non budged one bit…in fact, it is warmer in a few places right now than it was at any point yesterday. The wind turns back to the south and southwest and has ushered in some very humid air and will be the story today as the wind helps to get rid of the fog by later this morning. We can’t completely rule out a chance of a shower or storm later this afternoon, but it will be the hit or miss shower and storm variety. If you do see a shower or a storm in your neighborhood today, they could pack a punch with strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lighting. Temperatures today should climb up into the 80s and 90s with a heat index value approaching 100 degrees.
We stay toasty with temperatures again into the 90s on Sunday and we can’t rule out a chance of a few pop-up storms on Sunday and even for Monday. The heat will finally break into next week as a stronger cool front pushes through the area on Tuesday with showers and storms and we will finally start to see some relief by the middle of next week with highs back into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Our first real peek at the 4th of July looks great with sunshine and manageable humidity levels with highs in the 80s.