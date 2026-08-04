Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a couple pop-up showers and storms later in the day. Most of us will be dry this afternoon. Highs: 82-86 (Beaches: 72-76). Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers / storms possible into the early morning hours. Lows: 70-75. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with the chance of a few pop-up showers and storms. Again, most folks will be dry during the day. Highs: 84-91 (Beaches: 80-88). Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Again, the majority of folks will be dry. Highs: 88-94 (Beaches: 85-90). Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Again, the majority of folks will be dry. Highs: 88-94 (Beaches: 85-90). Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
We are stuck in an interesting spot across Delmarva as we have a boundary parked just to our south with the influence at the moment coming in off the Atlantic. It is also very humid to start the day, so we have a bunch of low cloud and fog settling in at the beach and coastal communities this morning. With that wind coming in off the Atlantic for much of the day, I suspect that the marine layer will stick around for much of the day at some of our beach towns and keep us in the 70s all day. Inland we will call it a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 80s for highs with our warmest temperatures out toward the Mid-shore where a couple communities could come close to 90 degrees. With the front to our south starting to push back to the north…I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm later today, but I think most of the action with the front will wait until overnight tonight into early on Wednesday.
As the warm front pushes across Delmarva…the wind starts to turn back out of the south and southwest and will allow temperatures to climb up into the 80s and 90s for highs across Delmarva. A few showers and storms are going to be possible the first half of the day and we could even see a spotty storm possible later in the day on Wednesday if we get the clouds to break and allow for some sunshine.
As the Bermuda High takes control of the forecast for Thursday and Friday we will see our temperatures jump up into the 90s for most of the region…maybe even a few mid 90s are possible. It will be harder to reach as high as we did earlier in the year because we already have significantly less daylight and much more moisture in the ground to keep dew point values much higher. The chance of a pop-up thunderstorm will exist for both Thursday and Friday, but at the moment...the chances are relatively low since there will be no trigger near us to really get things going.
A better chance of showers and storms returns with a weak front on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening and a few of those storms on Saturday could pack a punch. We look to dry out on Sunday and Monday before another stronger cold front arrives with more scattered showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.