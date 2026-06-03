Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 69-82. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 52-60. Winds: NW-W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 75-87. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 55-64. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 80-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-97. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The breeze has settled down overnight and has allowed temperatures to dip into the 40s and 50s out the door this morning. We will have temperatures at the beach in the 60s once the sea breeze kicks in this afternoon and inland with highs in the 70s and 80s with another sunny day. With the high pressure directly overhead tonight, temperatures will dip again into the 50s with our coolest communities falling into the 40s.
As the high continues to slowly meander down to the south and east…the wind will start to shift to the south and then the southwest and the temperatures will start to climb. Highs reach into the mid 80s on Thursday and then into the 80s and 90s for Friday and Saturday.
Finally a cold front will arrive on Sunday with the chance of some scattered showers and storms. This front will need to be paid attention to over the coming days as there are hints that this front stalls out over the top of Delmarva and keeps us unsettled with rain showers in the forecast for much of next week. At the moment, we have shower chances lingering into Monday and Tuesday. Things look to clear out by Wednesday and the heat builds back again heading into later next week and the following weekend.