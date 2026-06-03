DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s.
Thursday: Sunny and warm. Light southeast breeze. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 90°F.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy, much cooler, and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 59°F.
A broad ridge of high pressure has settled into the Mid-Atlantic and much of the northeastern United States.
The high is not expected to depart quickly, so we're going to see several days of increasingly warm, and even hot, temperatures as we look ahead to the weekend.
For Wednesday night, with clear skies, light winds, and low humidity, we'll again set ourselves up for a cool, almost chilly, start to our Thursday morning with temperatures falling into the low 50s, with a few 40s not out of the question in locations far from the bays and ocean.
With continued light winds and lots of sunshine, we warm up nicely on Thursday, into the mid 80s. A light breeze from the southeast coming off the ocean will keep our coastal locales in the mid 70s.
With lots of sunshine and winds shifting to a southwesterly direction, we'll turn hot to wrap up the week, with highs near 90°F on Friday, and in the low to mid 90s on Saturday. The beach will be the place to beat the heat, with highs in the 80.
Unfortunately, little to no rain is expected through Saturday.
Our next rain chances will come as a cold front sags down over Delmarva on Sunday, bringing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the timing looking to be Sunday afternoon and evening. At this point, it looks like only about a quarter to half of one inch of rain will be possible.
Latest guidance, however, has a high pressure ridge nosing down from New England, pushing the cold front to the south, clearing our skies for Monday and Tuesday, with much cooler afternoon highs only in the low 70s.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for Jun 10 - Jun 14.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the tropical Atlantic at this time.