DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Cloudy with areas of drizzle, mist, and fog. Lows around 60°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 62°F.
A coastal trough and area of low pressure are sitting just off the Delmarva coast, and have been responsible for light showers, drizzle, and mist over Delmarva Wednesday.
As the low prepares to depart, we'll see continued cloudy conditions Wednesday night, with chances for light showers, mist, and drizzle through the early hours Thursday.
High pressure successfully builds in for Thursday, with skies gradually clearing throughout the day, alongside warmer afternoon highs in the upper 70s (which are still a few degrees below normal!).
The high will stick around through early next week, making for pleasant weather for Friday through the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
A backdoor cold front could bring increased clouds and slightly cooler temperatures next Tuesday, but at this point it doesn't look like Delmarva will see much, if any, rain from this front.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation near normal for September 17 - September 23.
In the Tropics: A tropical wave is expected to come off the west Africa coast in the next several days, and has a low, 20 percent, chance of development within the next seven days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.