DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny and warm. Winds from the southwest at about 10 mph. Highs in the low 80s; 70s at the coast.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Some showers possible in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: A chance for a few showers or a rumble of thunder. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 70°F. Normal low: 48°F.
The headline in our Delmarva weather forecast will be some unseasonably warm temperatures for much of the coming week.
Sunday will be a very nice day with some lingering clouds in the morning giving way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. As winds shift to a southwesterly direction, temperatures will warm up nicely, into the low 80s, with even the coast getting into the mid to upper 70s.
With high pressure in charge to our southeast, we'll have a taste of summer on Monday and Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies will see afternoon highs reach the mid 80s on Monday. Clouds will increase on Tuesday with a chance of showers in the late afternoon and evening, but still, temperatures should make it into the mid 80s. (Record highs at Salisbury: Monday 89°F, Tuesday 86°F).
Then Wednesday through Saturday will be a little unsettled as a stationary boundary sags across the Mid-Atlantic. Several weak disturbances will travel along this boundary, bringing low chances of showers each day through next weekend. The best chances for showers as of Saturday morning look to be Wednesday and Friday, but there are lots of variations in our guidance. The takeaway here is that we're not expecting any heavy rain, but keep an umbrella nearby just in case.
A cold front could bring a chance for more widespread showers or thunder on Saturday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for May 5 - May 11.