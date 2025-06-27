Forecast Updated on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm, but most of us will be dry. Highs: 78-92. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A stray shower or storm possible early, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows: 70-77. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a couple showers / storms. Highs: 86-94. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: A stray shower or storm is possible, otherwise it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SW-N 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of a pop-up shower / storm possible. Highs: 86-92. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a couple showers / storms. Highs: 86-94. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
We woke up to fog across the area this morning as temperatures have fallen into the 60s and 70s. We can’t completely rule out a chance of a shower or storm later this afternoon, but this chance has been diminishing the last few days since the backdoor cold front has cleared the area and the wind is in off the Atlantic and will be an east wind for much of the day. This wind off the water will knock temperatures back to more typical Delmarva weather with highs in the 80s and 90s. Our beach towns may be stuck in the 70s with that wind out of the east and southeast throughout the day.
We will see another wave of energy bringing a chance of a few showers and storms on Saturday. The models are not very strong on this idea of storms on Saturday, but with the warmth and really humid air building back again and another weak front…this chance should not be completely ignored. Along with this, any thunderstorms that do develop on Saturday could pack a punch with strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. If you fancy the warmer temperatures, we see temperatures in the 90s again for the weekend and can’t rule out a chance of a few pop-up storms on Sunday and Monday. There is a better chance for a storm on Monday over Sunday…indications are that the wind could be enough out of the northeast to stabilize the atmosphere on Delmarva on Sunday.
The heat will finally break into next week as a stronger cool front pushes through the area on Tuesday with showers and storms and we will finally start to see some relief by the middle of next week with highs back into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Our first real peek at the 4th of July looks great with sunshine and manageable humidity levels with highs in the 80s.