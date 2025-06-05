Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible across southern Delmarva, but most of us will be dry. Highs: 72-83. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible, but not likely overnight. Lows: 60-67. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower chance across southern Delmarva will be there, but most stay dry. Highs: 72-82. Winds: SE-E 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible by morning. Windy. Lows: 60-65. Winds: SE-SW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible late in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 78-84. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. Highs: 75-80. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
We have some extra clouds over the region already this morning and this cloud deck will only continue to get thicker across southern Delmarva throughout the course of the day today. If you live farther north, it will be mainly some high and mid-level clouds overspreading your part of the world as this weak area of low pressure continues to push north toward the Carolina coast. Expect to see a partly to mostly cloudy sky for much of the day with temperatures varying from the 70s and low 80 across southern Delmarva with highs in the mid 80s across northern parts of Delmarva. A stray shower is not completely out of the question today across southern parts of the area, but a better chance of a few showers arrives tonight.
At its closest point Friday morning, we can’t rule out a few stray showers early in the morning and mainly across southern Delmarva. The low will start to move east throughout the day and our conditions will improve slightly into the afternoon with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees for a high on Friday. A better chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening as a weak cold front moves through the area. The front will stall out over Delmarva with a weak wave of energy running along the front and bringing more scattered showers and storms for Sunday with highs in the 70s and some low 80s.
We keep the unsettled weather pattern in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with chances for a few showers and storms before high pressure looks to take back control of the forecast into late next week.