Forecast Updated on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a few spotty showers or storms possible. Most of us will stay dry. Highs: 60-77. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a storm possible by the morning hours. Lows: 48-55. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers with a more widespread rain chance by the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 49-63. Winds: E-NE 15-30++ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Windy. Lows: 44-50. Winds: E-SE 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Scattered showers to start the day with a slow clearing into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 50-60. Winds: E 15-30+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 57-64. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
We have started to see the front push its way back toward us and this front will stall out over the top of Delmarva. This will be bouncing back and forth across the area that will keep the clouds around from time to time today and will bring the chance of a couple showers or even a rumble of thunder in our forecast. The chance of showers really doesn’t start to go up until we get into late Friday night and lingers into the first part of Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the 60s and low 70s inland ... 40s and 50s at the beach with the wind turning in off the Atlantic.
The weekend forecast looks at another area of low pressure using the stalled out front as train tracks to bring us some more on and off rain late Saturday into Sunday with temperatures cooling off all weekend long. Highs are only expected to be in the 50s to maybe 60 degrees…all because the wind will be in off the Atlantic for much of the weekend. Things look to stay unsettled with shower chances into next week with our best soaking rain chance for Wednesday. Another front brings more rain chances and maybe even a few thunderstorms for the end of next week. All these rain chances are great news with the drought conditions we are dealing with on the Peninsula.