Forecast Updated on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of some evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms are possible throughout the night. It turns mostly cloudy by morning. Lows: 68-74. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs: 85-90. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers and storms early in the evening. It turns partly to mostly cloudy by morning. Lows: 62-70. Winds: NW-N 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a couple stray showers / storms in the afternoon. Most folks will be dry with more stable air in place. Highs: 68-80. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers possible the first part of the day. Slow clearing into the later afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 70-77. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
We finally are starting to watch the front to our north beginning to drop into our area and will lead to a weekend of unsettled weather with the chance of some scattered showers and storms. Another hot day is on the way with highs again into the 80s and 90s this afternoon, but we will see a chance of a few thunderstorms developing over the region as we start to interact with a cold front. Some of these storms could pack a punch with some strong, gusty winds…lots of rain…and lightning! The evening storm threat is more spotty showers and storms. A more organized line of showers and storms will roll across Delmarva during the course of the overnight and will clear the region by the morning hours on Saturday.
That cold front arrives on Saturday with a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with some of these storms packing a punch with some strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. It does look like this front will try to get out of here by Sunday morning and we will see a cooler day with temperatures in the 70s with the wind in off the Atlantic. If the front stalls out closer to us, the chance for lingering showers and storms will be there…at the moment, I will say we get away with one for Sunday.
The front comes back to the north as a warm front and will trigger off more showers and storms possible throughout the day on Monday. Once the front clears, we settle into our typical summer pattern with the Bermuda High fully in control of the forecast with hot and humid conditions for much of next week with highs well into the 90s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Another front arrives for Thursday evening and night with another round of showers and storms.