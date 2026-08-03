DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early. lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a pop-up thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. A pop-up thunderstorm possible. Winds from the southwest could gust to 25 mph at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices near 100°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices over 95°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F / Normal low: 68°F
We're back into an unsettled pattern on Delmarva, but fortunately the threat for severe weather is low.
A frontal boundary has draped itself over much of the Mid-Atlantic. This boundary has been the trigger point for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday.
That boundary will sag to the south Monday evening, and as it does so the chances for rain will diminish overnight, leaving Delmarva with just mostly cloudy skies and calm winds.
With that boundary to the south, Tuesday will be a little quieter, with partly cloudy skies, but again we can't rule out the possibility of a pop-up thunderstorm here and there.
The boundary will start to lift back to the north, bringing some more widespread showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. However, these will be scattered, and the day is not expected to be a washout.
Later in the week, things turn a bit more summer-like, with much warmer temeperatures climbing up to the seasonably warm upper 80s and low 90s Thursday through Sunday. We'll continue to be humid, so heat indices will be in the 95°-100°F range. With that humidity, there will be daily chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.