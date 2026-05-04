DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mainly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds from the south will gust to 20 mph at times.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph will gust to 30 mph at times. Highs in the low 80s with 70s at the coast.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Breezy. Highs n the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 72°F. Normal low: 50°F.
High pressure that built into the Mid-Atlantic bringing us a nice Sunday has slid to the east, which has shifted our winds to the south and southwest, making for a lovely Monday.
Winds have been gusty, and they'll stay on the gusty side through Monday night into Tuesday.
The winds stay gusty on Tuesday, gusting to 30 mph at times from the southwest. Otherwise, it is another very nice day with lots of warm sunshine - highs will climb to the low 80s, with 70s at the coast. There are no wildfire danger headlines for any of Delmarva, but it will continue to be dry, so with the gusty winds, caution is advised with any outdoor activities involving spark or flame.
An area of low pressure will start to pass to our north on Wednesday, which will swing a cold front across Delmarva on Thursday. Skies will become mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening.
Showers, and possibly even thunderstorms will be more widespread on Thursday. However, given how recent rain events have come up way short on actual measurable rainfall, I will hold off on making any predictions on just how this rain chance will affect the ongoing drought situation.
Cool sunshine returns Friday before another chance for a few showers on Saturday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for May 11 - May 17.