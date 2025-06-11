DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Light southwest wind. Highs near 90°F.
Friday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 82°F. Normal low: 61°F.
High pressure is settling into the Mid-Atlantic region, setting Delmarva up for some unseasonably warm temperatures over the next couple of days.
Dewpoints in the low to mid 60s will allow overnight temperatures to fall into the mid 60s with clear skies and light winds Wednesday night.
With high pressure overhead and mainly sunny skies (there could be a haze from wildfire smoke again), interior Delmarva is going to see temperatures challenge 90°F Thursday afternoon. Coastal areas will see highs in the mid 80s.
A stationary boundary will set up over Delmarva on Friday. As an area of low pressure travels along the boundary, clouds will increase Friday afternoon, along with chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.
That stationary boundary will slowly lift north as a warm front on Saturday, becoming the focal point for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. While dynamics for severe thunderstorms don't look great, increased humidity will mean that some storms could be efficient rain-makers, and localized flash flooding could be an issue where slow-moving storms develop.
Next week is shaping up to be again unsettled, with a series of fronts and disturbances bringing daily chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for June 18 - June 24.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.