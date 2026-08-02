DELMARVA FORECAST
Today: Increasing clouds. A shower or thunderstorm late. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F / Normal low: 68°F
Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with warm, humid conditions continuing across Delmarva. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Most of the day should stay dry, but a few showers and thunderstorms could develop after lunchtime, with the better chance for rain arriving late in the afternoon and evening. A breezy southeast wind will also produce gusts over 20 mph at times.
Rain chances increase Sunday night as showers become likely and a few thunderstorms move through ahead of an approaching cold front. Overnight lows will only fall into the lower 70s, keeping conditions muggy.
The unsettled weather continues Monday with showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day as the cold front crosses the region. While rainfall won't be constant, periods of heavier downpours will be possible, especially in thunderstorms. Highs will reach the mid-80s, and some localized flooding could develop where the heaviest rain falls.
A few showers and thunderstorms remain possible Tuesday, with scattered activity lingering into Wednesday afternoon. While the chance for rain won't completely disappear, there will be more dry time mixed in. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 80s through midweek.
By Thursday, sunshine becomes more common with highs near 90 degrees. Another isolated chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Friday into Saturday, but many locations will still see plenty of dry weather.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.