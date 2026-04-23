Forecast Updated on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 74-80. Winds: NW-NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Most will be dry. Lows: 48-55. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible. Most of us will stay dry. Highs: 60-70. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a storm possible by the morning hours. Lows: 48-55. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers with a more widespread rain chance by the evening hours. Highs: 49-63. Winds: E-NE 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Scattered showers to start the day with a slow clearing into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 50-60. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
The warm front is to our north this morning and will allow temperatures to soar this afternoon up into the 70s and even some low 80s. We will see a good amount of sunshine with just some cumulus clouds bubbling up throughout the day. It wouldn’t shock me if we saw a stray shower or storm pop-up late this afternoon and this evening, but the majority of us will be quiet today. The story starts to shift into tonight as the back door cold front looks to move it from the northeast and begins to overspread clouds heading into Friday.
This front will stall out over the top of Delmarva and will be just bouncing back and forth across the area that will keep the clouds around from time to time on Friday and could even keep the chance of a couple showers in our forecast. The chance of showers really doesn’t start to go up until we get into late Friday night and lingers into the first part of Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Friday with highs where they should be for this time of year…60s and a few low 70s inland ... 40s and 50s at the beach with the wind off the Atlantic.
The weekend forecast looks at another area of low pressure using the stalled out front as train tracks to bring us some more on and off rain late Saturday into Sunday with temperatures cooling off all weekend long. Highs are only expected to be in the 50s to maybe 60 degrees…all because the wind will be in off the Atlantic for much of the weekend. Things look to stay unsettled with shower chances into next week with our best soaking rain chance for Tuesday. Another front brings more rain chances and maybe even a few thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday next week. All these rain chances are great news with the drought conditions we are dealing with on the Peninsula.