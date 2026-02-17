Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 36-42. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs: 55-65. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: A few showers are possible throughout the night. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and windy. Lows: 37-43. Winds: SW-NE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers late in the day. Highs: 40-60. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain throughout the day. Highs: 55-61. Winds: S 10-25+ mph.
Waking up to a bit of fog across the area this morning and it is thick in some places. Be mindful of that as you get the kids out to the bus stop and yourself out the door trying to get to work. Today will be a warmer day as the wind turns back out of the south and west as the warm front sneaks across Delmarva and pushes our temperatures into the 40s and 50s for highs. As the clouds increase overnight, temperatures will only fall back into the 30s and 40s for Wednesday morning with the possibility of a little fog in places if the wind settles down enough overnight.
It may be even warmer as we get to Wednesday with highs forecasted in the 50s and 60s, but things will start to turn unsettled as the first chance of showers enters the forecast this week on a cold front trying to push across Delmarva. The front looks to stall overhead by Thursday morning as another weak wave of energy runs along it to produce another chance of scattered showers by Thursday evening and Thursday night.
Another chance of rain will arrive on Friday as a strong area of low pressure runs the front and moves across Delmarva. There are hints of a 4th low developing as some colder air gets shot in ahead of the low and could make for a tricky forecast for the weekend. I am shifting the forecast a little bit because we do have to be on the lookout for the possibility of a winter storm which will start as rain for everyone and then we transition over to snow ... with a significant snow threat up along the I-95 corridor and far northern and western parts of the Peninsula. This is a forecast we will have to fine tune over the coming days as we get closer and closer to the Sunday night and Monday time frame.
A blast of much colder air will settle for next week with temperatures well below average for early next week.