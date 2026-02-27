DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the low 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Light winds. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with some snow showers late. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 51°F. Normal low: 31°F.
We finally saw a little bit of sun today over much of Delmarva, and there is more sun this weekend - before we look mainly cloudy for the first week of March.
A stationary boundary remains stalled to our south, which is why we saw lots of clouds this afternoon over much of the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County, but lots of sunshine on the Midshore and over Delaware.
After midnight tonight, patchy fog is expected to develop, especially near the ocean and the bays.
On Saturday, high pressure is in charge with light winds, meaning mainly sunny skies and mild temperatures that could reach the low 60s in some locations. There could be a light breeze off the water which could cause a marine layer to develop and persist through the day, which could keep the coast cloudy and cooler than the rest of the peninsula.
A clipper system will approach on Sunday, causing increasing clouds throughout the day, but we stay dry and mild with temperatures in the mid 50s.
The chance for wintry weather on Monday has decreased, with some light snow holding off until the evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. However, not much snow is expected; accumulations will be very modest, and shouldn't be more than just a nuisance. Monday will be the coldest day in the forecast, with highs not getting out of the 30s.
Unsettled weather continues through the middle of next week - sunshine will be in short supply. Expect rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday, with mostly cloudy conditions continuing on Thursday. Highs will climb into the 60s by Thursday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for March 6 - March 12.