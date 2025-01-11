For today Snow showers taper off after 7am, not before leaving accumulations from 1-3 inches across our region.
Cloudy morning, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Light northwest wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning.
Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21 with any moisture on the roads likely to refreeze by evening.
Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. For Sunday A high pressure system will linger over the region
and drift off the coast Monday keeping things cool and dry Highs Sunday 37 Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Light southwest wind. Monday Sunny, with a high near 40.