For your Saturday rain moves into the area after lunchtime and our highs near 46. Winds out of the South 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation is 90% and precipitation amounts around quarter to half inch possible. Saturday evening temperatures are on the rise
and will climb to 52 by 5am. Southeast winds 7 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%,
with precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Sunday rain before 10am, becoming more moderate with a chance
of a thunderstorm before 4pm highs near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Winds gusts up to 40mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday night mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
High pressure returns for Monday leading to the return of cool/dry pattern on Washington's Birthday and abundance of sunshine, breezy a high near 41.
Monday evening mostly clear, low around 24. Tuesday mostly sunny, with a high near 38. For Tuesday evening mostly cloudy, with our lows around 22.
Watching the increasing potential for another winter weather system Wednesday as a chance of snow moves in the forecast mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Chance of precipitation is 50%. Wednesday night snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday snow likely, mostly cloudy, with a high near 34, windy chance of precipitation is 60%. Thursday evening colder temps return mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Friday sunshine returns with breezy skies and highs in the low 30's