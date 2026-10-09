Forecast Updated on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 6:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Bob Trihy.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows: 52-60. Winds: NW-N 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NE-SE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Cloudy with rain developing. Windy. Lows: 58-64. Winds: SE 10-30+ mph.
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain, moderate to heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 63-70. Winds: SE 20-40+ mph.
Monday: Lingering rain showers possible to start the day. Otherwise, it becomes partly to mostly cloudy by later in the day. Highs: 68-75. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
This evening will be mostly cloudy, dry and cool with temperatures in the 60s then 50s. On Saturday clouds continue to increase as our rain chances starting to go up in the evening hours. Temperatures on Saturday should reach the low 70s inland…60s at the beach with the breeze that continues to increase from the southeast.
Hurricane Isaias made landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast this evening, with damaging winds, torrential rain, and major storm surge. The remnants of Isaias will bring a rainy and windy scenario to Delmarva for Sunday. At the moment, the timing of the storm looks to be an all day Sunday into early on Monday affair where we could pick up on an additional 1.00-2.00” of rain on top of all the rain we have seen over the last several weeks and in some places we may see locally heavier amounts. This should be the end of the drought on Delmarva, with a widespread soaking rain expected. The wind will also be a big factor as we will see some wind gusts during the day on Sunday to as high as 40+ mph at times at the beach, inland locations could see some wind gusts to 30+ mph.
There are hints of another front that swings through on Tuesday which may lead to a few evening showers and a slight cool down for Wednesday and Thursday. Another front may be in the cards for us later in the week next week to bring us more showers and storms. There is a lot of uncertainty about this with the models all over the place, so we will keep you posted as next week's forecast comes into focus.