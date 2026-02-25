DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain, with some wintry mix possible north. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix. Highs around 40°F. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain, and some snow north. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain precipitation 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 31°F.
If you didn't see any rain showers Wednesday morning, you're more likely to see them on Thursday.
A cold front will swing across Delmarva on Thursday bringing a chance for mainly daytime rain. There is a chance for a little bit of a rain/snow mix up on the Midshore and over Delaware in the morning, although no significant accumulations other than on some grassy surfaces is expected. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the upper 40s.
High pressure builds in for the rest of the week, making for pleasant conditions. Friday will be seasonably cool, with highs in the upper 40s, but Saturday will be amazing, with lots of sunshine and afternoon highs climbing into the upper 50s - a few low 60s can't be ruled out!
A weak cold front swings across Delmarva on Sunday, which won't do much other that bring some more clouds and cooler temperatures - precipitation at this time seems unlikely.
A more potent disturbance will approach early next week. We are still ironing out details, but it seems like there is a chance for at least a little bit of accumulating snow Monday into Tuesday. It's too early to say how much snow we can expect or where, but the Midshore and Delaware are the most likely candidates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation below normal for March 4 - March 10.