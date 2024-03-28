DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday: Rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times, especially on the Lower Eastern Shore and Virginia. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Thursday night: Showers early, then clearing after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and windy. Northwest winds could gust to 35 mph or more at times. Highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday: A chance for some showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Monday: Scattered showers. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 59°F. Normal low: 38°F.
We've got a soggy day in store for Delmarva on this Thursday.
As a cold front ever so slowly crosses our region, an area of low pressure will develop along the front. This will bring widespread rain to Delmarva throughout the entire day, with the heaviest of the rain likely on the Lower Eastern Shore and Eastern Shore of Virginia.
While this rain won't result in blockbuster rainfall totals- I'm only expecting 1 to 3 inches of rain- with the rain we've had in the past, there will be a chance for localized flooding in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as poorly drained areas. Ponding of water on roadways will also be an issue at times.
The cold front will make its departure Thursday evening with rain ending by midnight, followed by overnight clearing.
Skies should be mostly sunny by Friday morning, but as high pressure builds in behind the departing low, as is often the case, a pressure gradient will make for windy conditions, with a northwest wind that could gust to 35 mph or more at times. Gale watches and warnings are up for the waters around Delmarva.
A few showers could be possible on Saturday, but at this point shouldn't affect outdoor plans all that much.
Then after a mostly sunny Sunday, a series of disturbances will bring chances for scattered showers Monday through Wednesday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation near normal for April 4 - April 10.