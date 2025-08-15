Forecast Updated on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A few pop-up showers / storms possible across the Mid-shore in the afternoon. Highs: 85-90. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with some fog possible by the morning. Lows: 65-72. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-88. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-72. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-90. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 81-88. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
A pretty active weather day yesterday with the scattered showers and storms across the area. The chance of a shower or storm is going to linger into today’s forecast. The threat though looks to be confined to the Mid-shore later this afternoon as the wind will be in off the Atlantic and that is where we will have the greatest interaction between this wind and the warmer air inland with highs today in the 70s and 80s as the wind continues to turn more from the north and northeast and keep our beach towns on the cooler side over the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will both have plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By Sunday evening and night, the wind starts to move again more out of the south ahead of a cold front that brings the chance of a few showers and storms by Monday and Tuesday.
We will be paying attention to the tropics as Erin continues to intensify and will become our first Hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season. This storm looks to come close enough to Delmarva by the middle of next week that we will have to closely monitor the storm as it will for sure impact the beaches with some very high rip current threats and the open water fishing in the Atlantic for a few days.