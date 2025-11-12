Forecast Updated on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 52-57. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 37-44. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W-NW 15-35+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 30-38. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 57-62. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
After a cold start to the week on the Peninsula, things will start to rebound temperatures wise over the next few days. We are back into the 50s for highs by the afternoon as the wind has turned out of the west and southwest. That wind will be windy at times with a few gusts to 30+ mph possible during the course of the day. Another weak front will swing across Delmarva overnight tonight with a few extra clouds and a wind shift back out of the northwest that will be gusting between 30-40 mph again on Thursday. This will keep temperatures in the 50s for highs, but feel like the 40s with the little bit of a bite to the air.
The high settles right over the top of Delmarva on Friday allowing the wind to settle down enough to enjoy a comfortable Friday with temperatures in the 50s to around 60 degrees…where we should be for this time of year temperature wise. In fact, the high slides a little farther south by the weekend will allow the wind to turn more southwest and temperatures climb up into the 50s and 60s for highs for Saturday and Sunday. Watching a little weak clipper swinging in from the north on Sunday brings the chance of a few stray showers early in the day. It is not the biggest chance and many of us will probably remain dry and even if it does rain, it will not amount to much precipitation.
The weather pattern does look to shift a bit into next week becoming a bit more progressive and allow for several waves of energy to bring us shower chances throughout the week.