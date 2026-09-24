Forecast Updated on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 4:20am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Lingering rain showers early in the day. Slow clearing to a mostly cloudy afternoon with drizzle and showers possible at the beach. Blustery. Highs: 60-68. Winds: NE 20-45+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of drizzle / showers at the beach and the Delaware Bay. Windy. Lows: 50-56. Winds: NE 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Drizzle and showers will be possible at the beach. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NE-N 20-45+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with drizzle, showers, and bands of rain possible at the beach. Windy. Lows: 52-60. Winds: N 20-40+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle and bands of rain showers possible. Windy. Highs: 64-71. Winds: N-NW 20-40+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain showers / drizzle at the beach. Windy. Highs: 67-72. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
An unsettled weather pattern will establish this week with some very heavy rain at times with very windy conditions that will lead to coastal flooding and beach erosion over several high tide cycles. I believe that today will be a break from the rain chances. I say that, but we must be aware for our beach communities and near the beach that we could still be dealing with some drizzle and light shower activity with the strong winds expected to continue off the Atlantic. Temperatures hold in the 60s on Thursday as the wind continues to be up with some gusts to 40+ mph at the beach and 30+ mph inland throughout the day. We will watch the new area of low pressure develop off the coast of the Carolinas during the course of tonight into Friday.
We are watching to see where the low develops later today as this will dictate what will happen for Friday and the weekend. Based on the models I have looked at this morning ... on the information in front of me, I think we need to prepare for a Friday where the clouds will be around and the wind will start to turn. The issue is that I now believe the low will develop close enough to us that we will need to add some shower chances in the cards by late in the day on Friday into Friday night as bands of showers will get thrown in our direction. We could still be seeing wind gusts at the beach 40-50+ mph on Friday.
The low will be moving north and east on Saturday and plaster New England with strong winds and rain showers and we will need to watch if the bands of rain will continue to batter the coast to keep rain chances in the cards into Saturday and even early on Sunday. The bigger story will be the wind continuing to batter the coastline with some gusts to 30-40+ mph possible into the weekend. The wind will have shifted out of the north and northwest for the weekend, so the beach erosion threat should be minimal at that point. The coastal flooding threat still needs to be watched with the water being pushed south until the low breaks down and departs New England by early next week.
We are changing the forecast for early next week because it looks like the low will start to break down by Monday and regardless if the low takes the northern trek into New England or the one that makes it our best friend for the weekend will be gone and we start the drying process. In fact, we are looking at a monster ridge of high pressure looking to settle into the area for most of next week. I say most of next week because another front arrives on Thursday with the chance of a few showers / storms.