DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Some showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows around 50°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with scattered showers in the evening through the overnight. Highs in the mid 60s with 50s at the coast. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: On-and-off rain. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 69°F. Normal low: 47°F.
A frontal boundary remains draped over Delmarva Friday evening.
The proximity of the boundary has kept some clouds mixing in with the sun, but otherwise it has been dry.
A weak disturbance is traveling along that boundary from the northwest and will trigger showers and thunderstorms, mainly west of the Chesapeake Bay. However, I think some of these could hold together across the Bay and bring showers and possibly some thunder to Delmarva Friday evening. Not everyone will see a shower or thunderstorm, but where one does develop, downpours, gusty winds, lightning, and small hail could be possible.
Saturday will see increasing clouds. Another disturbance will bring welcome rain to the region late in the day The timing looks to be Saturday evening into Sunday morning, so outdoor activities on Saturday in the morning and into the early afternoon should be okay. Rain will continue into early Sunday, before diminishing by midday. Latest guidance is suggesting we could see a substantial rainfall, possibly in the ½" to 1" range for the entire peninsula.
Winds this weekend will also turn gusty from the east; gusts to 25 mph or more will be possible. This will mean that temperatures will be cool on Saturday and especially Sunday. Highs on Saturday reach the mid 60s, with 50s at the coast, and on Sunday only the upper 50s inland, and mid 50s at the coast, so kind of a raw end to Ocean City's Springfest.
Next week will start off quiet and seasonable, with highs in the 60s. But timing continues to evolve with regard to a cold front later in the week. Now it's looking like another round of rain will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday. Watch this space for updates!
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for May 1 - May 7.