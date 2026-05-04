Burn Ban

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD– The County Fire Marshal's Office issued an immediate ban on outdoor burning amid dry conditions May 4. 

Officials say the ban applies to all outdoor burning activities, with the following exceptions: 

  • Fire department training exercises
  • Public firework displays
  • Official Town of Ocean City bonfires
  • Private property recreational campfires under 2 feet wide and 3 feet tall
  • State, county and federal campground fires
  • Proper use of gas and charcoal grills

The burn ban is in effect until further notice when dry conditions improve.

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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