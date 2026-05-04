WORCESTER COUNTY, MD– The County Fire Marshal's Office issued an immediate ban on outdoor burning amid dry conditions May 4.
Officials say the ban applies to all outdoor burning activities, with the following exceptions:
- Fire department training exercises
- Public firework displays
- Official Town of Ocean City bonfires
- Private property recreational campfires under 2 feet wide and 3 feet tall
- State, county and federal campground fires
- Proper use of gas and charcoal grills
The burn ban is in effect until further notice when dry conditions improve.