SALISBURY, Md. - A flight over the Eastern Shore on Monday showed the region still feeling the effects of this weekend’s snow, with temperatures stuck in the 20s and signs of cleanup visible across the city.
From Chopper 16, crews could be seen working along U.S. 13 as drivers moved along roads that appeared largely cleared. Even with travel conditions improving, the lingering cold is keeping snowpack and ice in place across open fields, neighborhoods and waterways.
Some solar panel arrays were still completely covered, limiting their exposure to sunlight.
At the Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, the baseball field remained blanketed in snow, with only small cleared areas standing out from the air.
Across backyards and farmland, tracks and cleared patches showed where people had already been shoveling and working outside, while streets and parking lots looked quieter than usual.
Several schools across the area started the day with two-hour delays, as crews and families continued to adjust after the storm and as freezing temperatures remained a concern.
In addition to the cleanup scenes, the flight captured winter wildlife from above. Snow geese and other birds were gathered on a frozen lake, and some stretches of water appeared completely iced over.