WILMINGTON, De. - Two candidates in the Democratic primary for Delaware Governor are turning up the rhetoric, with roughly 40 days until voters head to the polls.
Last week, an investigator hired by the State Board of Elections found Hall-Long profited off of her campaign. That's an accusation Hall-Long denies.
Now her opponent New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer is calling for a federal investigation. In a press conference on Monday, Meyer alleged Hall-Long tried to cover up the investigation. He says Delawareans deserve answers and accountability.
"Delawareans and all of us deserve to be able to trust their elected officials and know that rules and laws apply to everyone equally. Laws don't apply to some more than others," Meyer said.
Following Meyer's press conference, Hall-Long released a statement, alleging that Meyer is beholden to billionaire Phillip Shawe and his SuperPAC.
We have attached a transcript of Meyer's press conference, and of Hall-Long press release. Both can be viewed below.