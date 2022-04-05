SEAFORD, Del. - Moving companies were working in the rain to unload trucks full of items needed for a new store opening in Western Sussex County. Community members have expressed their excitement for more business coming to the area. People are ready for these abandoned buildings to receive new life.
What once use to be a department store called Gordmans will now be a new clothing store called Label Shopper. Gordmans has been closed for over a year since the pandemic and the building has remained empty ever since.
Whitney Taylor of Seaford noticed the moving trucks and is happy to see a new store coming to the city.
“Gordman's came and went. I never really got to go in there and shop. It's exciting just to see a new store coming. I heard it was a clothing store coming here so that's good. New clothes means that I can come and shop,” says Taylor.
With business coming to the city, that means more job opportunities. People we spoke with say this is a huge benefit for the community.
Milver Diaz is from Georgetown but enjoys visiting Seaford. Diaz says he's looking forward to more shopping options and economic opportunities.
"It's pretty cool. It's really exciting because I think that store has been closed for over a year now because of COVID. It can definitely help the economy here. I know there's a lot of people struggling to make ends meet,” says Diaz.
This new store is coming after the opening of a new Dollar Tree in Seaford and an Amazon Distribution Center. An opening date hasn't been announced for the new Label Shopper in Seaford.