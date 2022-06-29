People were lined up at Robinson's Family of Businesses for a t-shirt fundraiser in honor of Corporal Glenn Hilliard. The fundraiser was to help the Hilliard family and bring the community together. John Robinson Sr., one of the owners, says it is important to support the community, especially as a local business.
"We should stand with our community and commit to our community especially being a business owner and show that we're gonna stand with our police officers," Robinson said. "Through thick and thin and help them out in any way we can and we have always been a very police supportive business and always will be."
The owners say they donated 1250 shirts and over 500 shirts were sold today alone! The goal helps the Hilliard family and bring the community together. Tammy Pecoraro is the wife of a deputy in the department and one of the organizers.
"We just appreciate the entire community for coming together to do this, for the sheriff's office, for the family, and for all the law enforcement to share their support and we appreciate everyone in the community. I know that there are local businesses that have done so much for the sheriff's office."
Darin Ruark bought a shirt today so the Hilliard name won't be forgotten.
"If they see anything with Corporal Hilliard's name on it," Ruark said. "I think that needs to be the everlasting message that you know we won't be forgotten and this community and his legacy will live on through his family, through the effort of this community."
All the proceeds from the t-shirt sale will go to the family. And if you weren't able to pick up your shirt today, there are other ways to do so and donate. Those interested in getting more information about how to purchase a shirt can private message Tammy Pecoraro on Facebook.