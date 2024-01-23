The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, January 23. The ceremony will be televised on Sunday, March 10. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (2023) was the leader with 13 nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things (2023) had 11 noms. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) came with 10. Greta Gerwig's Barbie (2023) racked up 8 and Bradley Cooper's Maestro (2023) totaled 7.
Oppenheimer is expected to win the top prize and likely take home the most awards. It's notable however that the diversity of the nominees this year is good. Lily Gladstone is the first Native American to be nominated in the category of Best Actress. Seven of the twenty acting nominees are people of color. Colman Domingo, Jodie Foster and Lily Gladstone are members of the LGBTQ community. Other diverse nominees include Laura Karpman for Best Original Score and Billie Eilish for Best Original Song. Domingo is himself the first Black and first Afro-Latino who is openly gay to be nominated for Best Actor.
Here are the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards. At the bottom are links to my reviews of the films nominated for Best Picture. I've all of them except for one.
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best Actress
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Feature
Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge
Italy, Io Capitano
Japan, Perfect Days
Spain, Society of the Snow
United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest
Best Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short Subject
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best Animated Short
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Live Action Short
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Song
"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony
"I’m Just Ken" from Barbie
"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie
"The Fire Inside" from Flamin’ Hot
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
Best Picture
The Zone of Interest