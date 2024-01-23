Oppenheimer7

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, January 23. The ceremony will be televised on Sunday, March 10. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (2023) was the leader with 13 nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things (2023) had 11 noms. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) came with 10. Greta Gerwig's Barbie (2023) racked up 8 and Bradley Cooper's Maestro (2023) totaled 7.

Oppenheimer is expected to win the top prize and likely take home the most awards. It's notable however that the diversity of the nominees this year is good. Lily Gladstone is the first Native American to be nominated in the category of Best Actress. Seven of the twenty acting nominees are people of color. Colman Domingo, Jodie Foster and Lily Gladstone are members of the LGBTQ community. Other diverse nominees include Laura Karpman for Best Original Score and Billie Eilish for Best Original Song. Domingo is himself the first Black and first Afro-Latino who is openly gay to be nominated for Best Actor.

Here are the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards. At the bottom are links to my reviews of the films nominated for Best Picture. I've all of them except for one.

Rustin2

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon4a

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

The Color Purple6

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Nimona1

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Feature

Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge

Italy, Io Capitano

Japan, Perfect Days

Spain, Society of the Snow

United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Subject

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live Action Short

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Poor Things5

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Maestro1

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Anatomy of a Fall5

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony

"I’m Just Ken" from Barbie

"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie

"The Fire Inside" from Flamin’ Hot

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

