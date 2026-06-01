Lewes businesses targeted in overnight break-in spree

LEWES, Del. — Several businesses along the Coastal Highway corridor in Lewes were targeted early Saturday morning in a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins, according to Delaware State Police.
Investigators say two unknown suspects forced or attempted to force entry into multiple locations, stealing cash in some cases and causing property damage.
At The Listening Booth, owner Marissa Levy says she was notified of the break-in after a state trooper came to her home early Saturday morning.
“We did have about $450 stolen in cash from our front drawer,” Levy said.
Levy says she arrived shortly after and spoke with troopers on scene as she assessed the damage.
“It happened to so many other people that night, so it feels like I wasn't targeted,” Levy said. “It just it was someone in a terrible situation and who, you know, was looking for cash and breaking into as many businesses as they could that night.”
Scott Palmer, who often plays music at The Listening Booth, says the situation was upsetting for the community.
“It makes me feel real sad. I mean, it's it's it's too bad,” Palmer said. “Why someone would want to go in there and break in, doesn't make a lot of sense.”
Magdalena Yac, owner of La Bendicion Mexican Store, says the break-ins are already affecting how she operates her business.
“Now I worry like this is happening…so I worry because when I go out now, I was scared,” Yac told WBOC.
She says she may adjust her hours in response to the incident.
“I go with change. Yeah. Maybe open 8 to 8,” Yac said.
Investigators say the case is part of a broader investigation involving multiple businesses along the corridor.
State Police are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity or has surveillance video from the area to contact investigators.