Maryland law expands blue catfish removal efforts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland law aimed at reducing invasive blue catfish in the Chesapeake Bay has been signed by Governor Wes Moore after passing both the state House and Senate.
The measure, Senate Bill 610, creates a gill net program allowing licensed watermen to use specialized nets designed to more efficiently target blue catfish. Supporters say the approach is intended to increase harvests of the invasive species, which has spread throughout the Bay and its tributaries.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation says the method must be carefully managed. The group told WBOC in part, quote, “...gill nets can often unintentionally trap and kill other native species like striped bass and endangered Atlantic sturgeon. Any expanded use of gill nets must be closely monitored and controlled to limit impacts to other species.”
Waterman Grant Usilton says the change could provide a more effective tool on the water.
“It can definitely help, I mean it can't hurt,” Usilton said.
Jordan Graves, who is also a waterman, echoed this message.
“To me it just seems like more of an efficient way to catch them,” Graves said.
Talbot Watermen Association President Jeff Harrison said the program could help support the industry during slower seasons.
“I hope that it gets signed into law and I hope it helps, to expand that industry," Harrison told WBOC. "Like I say, in the winter time instead of, worrying about market for your oysters, you can always get some gillnets and go up and catch some blue catfish."
The law is now in effect as Maryland expands efforts to manage the invasive species while supporting commercial harvesting opportunities.