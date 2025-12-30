GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The Miracle Ice Arena is looking to call a plot of land just North of Georgetown home. However, organizers say a major fundraising push is needed to make the project a reality.
Plans for the proposed Miracle Ice Arena come after the Centre Ice Arena in Harrington closed earlier this year, leaving lower Delaware without an ice rink.
The proposed spot for the arena is North of Georgetown off of Route 113. Wayne Evans, the President of the Board of Directors for the Miracle Ice Arena, told WBOC he estimates the project will cost between $15 million and $20 million. Evans also said the group has signed a letter of intent for the Georgetown property.
Preliminary plans include two rinks: a larger arena capable of hosting major games or minor league teams, and a smaller rink designed for practices and public skating. Evans told WBOC they also hope to have restaurants and other businesses at the complex.
Chris Steele, another board member with the project, said the proposed location could help make the facility a regional draw. Steele said Georgetown is a good central spot for players across Delmarva.
“This is gonna draw people because we're at the beach. We're going to have the best hockey on the East Coast right here in Delaware," Steele said. "$20 million gets you a state-of-the-art hub, a brand new facility for the community here in the mid-Atlantic region."
Steele said the closure of the Harrington rink has had a widespread impact on the local hockey community.
“Thousands of families were affected by that, and so many have had to give up on the sport. It's not feasible for them to get in their car and drive to the closest rink, which is an hour and a half one way, then an hour and a half back," Steele said.
Board members say they have secured only a fraction of the funding needed so far, and that they are continuing to fundraise for the project. Steele said they have just secured a status as a non-profit, and are also applying for grants with the state.
To help secure some of that funding, the town of Georgetown has sent a letter to the state in support of the project. Georgetown Mayor Bill West said the project will be a great economic driver for the community.
"People will come stay in our restaurants and in our hotels," West said. "If you got a group from Hershey, Pennsylvania, a minor league team, and they come down and stay at our hotel to play, it's not only going to be them, it's going to be their parents and all their families."
Evans said they will be using equipment from the former Centre Ice Arena in Harrington. However, when that equipment will see the light of day again is still up in the air.
“We have a full ice rink, you know, already in containers, just waiting to be placed somewhere," Evans said. "We were hoping to have at least one sheet functional by the fall of '26, but, realistically, we're probably looking at late spring of '27. But you never know, miracles do happen.”
Organizers say they remain hopeful that community support and additional funding will help bring the Miracle Ice Arena to life. Evans said anyone interested in supporting the project should visit their website and contact them for more information.