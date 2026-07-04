Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 99F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.