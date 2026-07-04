CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Congressman Andy Harris announced earlier this week that the city of Cambridge has been awarded $1,150,000 through the U.S. Department of Transportation. The funds will allow final planning and engineering for the Cedar Street Gateway Corridor Multimodal Safety and Resilience Project to be finished.
The Cedar Street Gateway corridor connects U.S. Route 50 to downtown Cambridge. According to officials with the congressman's office, project work includes drainage, stormwater, streetscape, and pedestrian and bicycle improvements, all of which will help reduce flooding and improve safety.
"The Cedar Street Gateway is an important route into downtown Cambridge, and this investment will modernize the corridor while improving drainage and protecting against future flooding," said Congressman Andy Harris. "I'm proud to have helped secure this award and move this project forward."