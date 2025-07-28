SALISBURY, MD - A Salisbury teen has been sentenced on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence in connection to a July 4th, 2023 shooting that prosecutors say was part of an ongoing gang war.
On July 4, 2023, prosecutors say J’Shawn Drayton, then 15, arrived at a July 4 neighborhood party near Chippewa Blvd and Kiowa Avenue. Authorities say Drayton and another suspect armed themselves with handguns just after midnight before confronting 14-year-old Xavier Maddox, who they reportedly thought was part of a rival gang. A shootout then ensued, resulting in the murder of Maddox and seven others injured. Prosecutors say three others have been convicted in connection to the shooting and are awaiting sentencing.
Drayton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in a crime of violence in March 2025, according to Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes. On July 25 2025, Drayton, now 17, was sentenced to life with all but 40 years suspended for first degree murder and 10 concurrent years for the firearm charge. Following the active sentence, Drayton will also be placed on five years probation.
“Violent gang activity, primarily involving young men in their teens and twenties, continues to escalate in Wicomico County,” State’s Attorney Dykes said. “My Office and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate this lawless behavior and will continue to work tirelessly to hold the perpetrators to account. This conviction reflects that unwavering commitment.”