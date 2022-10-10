SALISBURY – TidalHealth is thanking the 2,040 people on Delmarva who were vaccinated against the flu during the 2022 Salisbury Drive-Thru Flu Clinic on Oct. 7 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
TidalHealth also wanted to express its appreciation to the Delmarva Shorebirds for their long-standing partnership and the use of the ballpark to host the Medical Center’s largest and best-attended annual community healthcare event.
Those who missed the Salisbury flu clinic are encouraged to join TidalHealth for its final Drive-Thru Flu Clinic of this flu season on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon at the TidalHealth McCready Pavilion in Crisfield, Md.