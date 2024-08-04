OCEAN CITY, MD - The total prize money and registered boats for the 51st annual White Marlin Open has been announced.
The official White Marlin Open Facebook page posted Sunday night that this years prize pool is estimated at $8.5 million. Last year, those who entered competed for over $10 million in prize money.
It was also announced that 318 boats have entered the 2024 event. Last year's event saw 400 boats registered to compete.
More information about this years White Marlin Open can be found here.